Call for creative minds to tackle entrepreneurial challenges!

Ye Fengting
  19:12 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0
City New Service and The Expatriate Center are inviting innovative social entrepreneurs to be a part of the 2023 INTL 3E FAIR Social Entrepreneurship Competition.
Ye Fengting
  19:12 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0

City New Service (CNS) and The Expatriate Center (TEC) are organizing the 2023 INTL 3E FAIR Social Entrepreneurship Competition (SEC), and we want you to be part of the initiative.

There will be expert mentorship as well as the chance to win a start-up grant, thus ensuring that your social vision becomes a reality!

About the theme

The Social Entrepreneurship Competition encourages resilient and innovative projects that support the Sustainable Development Goals.

Invaluable experience

Participants will have access to vital resources, mentorship from industry professionals, and the opportunity to interact with others who share your passion for positive change.

The competition, in particular, has an excellent array of mentors. These seasoned mentors will provide advice and important insights into your personal and professional adventures. With their assistance, you can gain invaluable skills and realize your entrepreneurial goals with confidence and success.

A start-up grant is also on the cards. Don't miss the opportunity to pursue social entrepreneurship.

Despite the fact that the Competition Track A sign-up period has ended, you can still register for Competition Track B. The deadline is August 4.

Track B Competition requirements

1. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

2. The competition is specifically created for pre-revenue start-up enterprises, which are still in the early stage and have not yet fully developed their product or service.

3. Participants must have a clear company concept or idea, as well as a strong commitment to the social impact of their business and clear alignment with one or more SDG goals.

4. Participants will form teams of at least two and up to four people.

5. The business concept or idea must be unique and must not violate any existing copyrights or intellectual property rights.

How to enroll

1. Submit your registration.

2. Receive an e-mail from the SEC team.

3. You'll be asked to submit:

  • Business Proposal Deck in a maximum of 10 PowerPoint slides saved in PDF format.
  • A 1-minute video to introduce your team's business proposal.

Scan the QR code below to register

Contact Camila at camila.millan@tec.place or add the WeChat below with queries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
