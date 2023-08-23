Shanghai Mayor meets DNV GL CEO to promote international shipping center construction

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Remi Eriksen, the CEO and president of Det Norske Veritas - Germanischer Lloyd (DNV GL), and his delegation on Tuesday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Remi Eriksen, the CEO and president of Det Norske Veritas - Germanischer Lloyd (DNV GL), and his delegation on Tuesday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently deepening the construction of the "Five Centers," focusing on building a world-class international shipping center that is convenient, efficient, well-equipped, open, integrated, green, intelligent and secure. The city is further strengthening its core functions, creating a center hub in the domestic circulation and linking domestic and international circulation strategies.

DNV GL is a leading global risk management service and international authoritative certification institution, which has made positive contributions to the construction of the Shanghai international shipping center.

It is hoped that DNV GL will further strengthen strategic cooperation with Shanghai, expand cooperation fields, and include more business sectors, such as vessel certification, technical services, energy, and consulting into Shanghai, working towards mutual benefit and a common development.

At the same time, it is hoped that we will jointly promote the global digital transformation and green and low-carbon transformation of the shipping industry, collaborate to hold the North Bund International Shipping Forum, and work together to build a grand event for the global shipping industry.

Eriksen said that DNV GL has focused on carbon reduction and digital transformation in recent years, and has continuously invested in technological research and development. DNV GL's six business sectors are all deployed in China, and it has had in-depth cooperation with Chinese partners, witnessing the tremendous progress made by China in energy transformation.

Shanghai has a good foundation in the field of shipping, and we will continue to invest in China and Shanghai, jointly promoting green and low-carbon transformation, digital transformation, and supporting Shanghai to move towards becoming a world-class international shipping center, he said.





