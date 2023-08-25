Easier travel to the Philippines as e-visa launched in Shanghai

The Philippine e-visa system was soft-launched in Shanghai starting from Thursday.

Great news for travelers from Shanghai to the Philippines! Applying for the country's visa is now possible online, offering a more convenient option compared with traditional paper visas.

The system was soft-launched in Shanghai on Thursday.

The system will undergo beta testing at the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai.

The e-visa system will specifically cater to applicants seeking temporary visitor visa for business and leisure purposes.

While it is still in the beta testing phase, potential applicants in Shanghai can already access the website, and there's no limit on the number of applications the consulate will accept.

On the website, applicants can complete the application form, pay the visa fee, and submit their printed and signed form along with original documents either via courier or in person.

However, the applicant may still be required to undergo a face-to-face interview at the discretion of the embassy or consulate.

"We're beginning with the PCG in Shanghai due to its higher number of applicants compared with other locations in China," according to a Philippine official.

Chinese nationals can access the Philippine e-visa website at https://www.visa.gov.ph/.