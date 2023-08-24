﻿
News / Metro

Clinic treating infertility with both Western and TCM approaches

Doctors from China, the US, and Canada attended a lecture by Dr Yu Jin, who uses Western and Chinese medicine to treat female infertility.
A group of 30 doctors traveled all the way to Shanghai to train with Dr Yu Jin, who treats infertility in women using a blend of Western and traditional Chinese medicine.

The doctors came from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, as well as the US and Canada.

According to representatives from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, a clinic bearing Yu's name was established to promote her medical care and treatment and educate more aspiring physicians.

With her patients calling her "mom," Yu has earned the moniker "grandmother of the world."

She treats her patients with acupuncture, herbal soups, herbal teas, and Western medications.

Yu claimed that TCM treats the patient as a whole and that she sees the human body as a large network with intricate connections between the smaller networks of each system, organ and cell, as well as the external environment.

Infertility is therefore more than just a gynecological or reproductive disorder. It results from a disruption of a particular biological network component that also has an impact on other organs and systems.

Because of this, she explained, employing a combination of Western and TCM medicine can produce better results than using just one.

A combination of Western and TCM medicine and technology has been widely used to treat female diseases, manage pregnancies, and provide comprehensive health care for women.

According to the hospital's president, Dr Jiang Hua, the facility has received approval to conduct a trial to create a model hospital with combined Western and TCM practices.

It will also be developed into a national center for the diagnosis and treatment of significant female diseases using a combination of Western and Chinese medicine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
