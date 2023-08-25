﻿
News / Metro

Hospital, university team up for language rehabilitation

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0
A leading maternity hospital has teamed up with university experts, to create a new center for children's hearing and language training and rehabilitation.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0

A leading maternity hospital announced that it will team up with university experts to set up a center for children's hearing and language training and rehabilitation, by jointly conducting clinical research and health services for children.

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital is nicknamed the city's "cradle" as over one-fifth of babies are born here.

The new center is launched through cooperation of the hospital with East China Normal University's language and hearing rehabilitation and application institute for ICF, or the WHO International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health. ICF provides a unifying framework for classifying the consequences of disease.

Hospital, university team up for language rehabilitation
Ti Gong

Doctors from the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital train a boy in pronunciation.

Students from the major can do clinical studies and internship at the hospital, which can gain technologies, theories and talent from the university.

"The time before 3 years old is the key period for early screening, detection and rehabilitation, as that's the time when the brain is developing the fastest. We focus on hearing and language rehabilitation to offer timely intervention and training to children with such disorders," said Dr Hua Jing, director of the hospital's female and child healthcare department.

Experts said there are about 3.29 million Chinese children younger than 6 years old with language disorders. Such children have difficulty in adapting to society, seriously impacting their social development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     