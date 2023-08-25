2023 World AI Youth Awards unveiled in Shanghai

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference Youth Outstanding Paper Awards were unveiled in Shanghai, awarding young Chinese scientists under the age of 40.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference Youth Outstanding Paper Awards have been presented in Shanghai.

Ten young Chinese scientists, including Yang Yan, Zhang Yunwei and Fan Changjun, received the outstanding award at the Shanghai Science Hall on Thursday.

Their papers cover seven categories: computer vision and pattern recognition, AI application, AI for science, mathematical foundation of AI, intelligent robots, smart chip and systems, and natural language processing.

Other 10 received the nomination award.

The awards were established in 2020 to honor young scientists under the age of 40.

This year, a total of 235 papers were submitted by candidates from leading universities and research institutes across the world, such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Cambridge, Tsinghua University, University of Hong Kong, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Labrtoray, and Huawei's Noah's Ark Lab.