﻿
News / Metro

2023 World AI Youth Awards unveiled in Shanghai

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:47 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0
The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference Youth Outstanding Paper Awards were unveiled in Shanghai, awarding young Chinese scientists under the age of 40.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:47 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0
2023 World AI Youth Awards unveiled in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference Youth Outstanding Paper Awards have been presented in Shanghai.

Ten young Chinese scientists, including Yang Yan, Zhang Yunwei and Fan Changjun, received the outstanding award at the Shanghai Science Hall on Thursday.

Their papers cover seven categories: computer vision and pattern recognition, AI application, AI for science, mathematical foundation of AI, intelligent robots, smart chip and systems, and natural language processing.

Other 10 received the nomination award.

The awards were established in 2020 to honor young scientists under the age of 40.

This year, a total of 235 papers were submitted by candidates from leading universities and research institutes across the world, such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Cambridge, Tsinghua University, University of Hong Kong, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Labrtoray, and Huawei's Noah's Ark Lab.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai Science Hall
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     