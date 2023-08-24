Inspections of Japanese food products beefed up in Shanghai

Market regulators in Shanghai have beefed up inspections of imported food products from Japan at local catering venues and food stores to eliminate potential radiation hazards.

Ti Gong

The move comes following a ban on the imports of Japanese aquatic products issued by China's customs authorities in response to escalating worries about potential radiation hazards linked to Japan's unilateral decision to discharge nuclear-contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

In districts such as Xuhui, Minhang, Fengxian and Jinshan, inspections are being conducted at supermarkets and restaurants, with imported Japanese foods particularly targeted.

In Xuhui District, an outlet of Ole and two Japanese food restaurants were inspected on Thursday afternoon with officials making checks on the production, customs declaration and quarantine certificates of food products.

Japan started releasing nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, despite raging opposition from both at home and abroad.

The import ban decision aligns with China's dedication to safeguarding public health and honoring international trade commitments, including the guidelines of the World Trade Organization, the Customs Administration said in a statement.

China has to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of its population and the integrity of its food supply chain, the statement added.