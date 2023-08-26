﻿
News / Metro

Chinese airline to operate direct flights to Turkey

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  16:45 UTC+8, 2023-08-26       0
China Eastern Airlines will launch a direct flight route between Shanghai and Turkey's Istanbul on September 28.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  16:45 UTC+8, 2023-08-26       0

China Eastern Airlines will launch a direct flight route between Shanghai and Turkey's Istanbul on September 28.

It will be the first direct flight route operated by a Chinese airliner between the two cities.

Currently, only Turkish Airlines, the flag carrier airline of Turkey, operates direct flights between Shanghai and Istanbul.

The China Eastern flights, MU703/704, will fly every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The outbound flight will take off at 1:30am Beijing time from the Shanghai Pudong International Airport and land at the Istanbul Airport at 8:30am local time. It will be convenient for travelers to start their journey in Turkey, or take other flights to Europe and Africa.

The return flight will depart from Istanbul Airport at 2pm local time and land at 5:30pm Beijing time the next day at Pudong Airport.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong Airport
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     