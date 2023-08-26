﻿
City serves up better food safety tracking system

The city has improved its food information tracking systems with a scheme released on Saturday to ensure food safety, according to the city's market watchdog.
The city has 11 types of food products in its tracking management catalog. They are grain, poultry, livestock, vegetable, fruit, aquatic, bean, dairy, edible oil, infant formula and health products, and alcohol.

Under the new scheme, 100 percent tracking code coverage of the packages of locally-made food goods included in the list will be achieved by the end of this year. And there should be a significant increase in the tracking rate of food products sold at big supermarkets and from school canteen suppliers, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The integration of the tracking system and the digital supervision and management system of the city's market regulators will be accelerated.

In 2024, packages of all food products made in the city should bear the tracking code, with the accuracy of tracking further improved. The city's food safety information tracking platform will be included in the city's one-stop government service and management portal to stamp out food safety risks, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
