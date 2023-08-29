﻿
News / Metro

Restaurant closed for investigation after diners report becoming ill

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:35 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
An outlet of Sakae Shinkan, with an average price of about 600 yuan (US$82) per person, came under fire after scores of diners said they became sick after dining there.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:35 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
Restaurant closed for investigation after diners report becoming ill
Ti Gong

The restaurant is temporarily closed for investigation.

A popular Japanese restaurant in Shanghai was closed for investigation on Tuesday after scores of diners claimed to have developed vomiting and diarrhea.

An outlet of Sakae Shinkan on Jinhui Road, with an average price of about 600 yuan (US$82) per person, came under fire after scores of diners said they became sick after dining at the restaurant.

A diner surnamed Zhang said she and three friends dined at the restaurant with a child on Sunday and all four adults developed diarrhea, and one even had to have emergency treatment.

Zhang said she exposed the situation on a review platform and found more than 40 diners had similar symptoms, such as fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

She demanded not only compensation, but also investigation and closure of the restaurant.

Minhang District's market watchdog said the eatery was closed at present with an investigation taking place.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     