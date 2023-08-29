Restaurant closed for investigation after diners report becoming ill

An outlet of Sakae Shinkan, with an average price of about 600 yuan (US$82) per person, came under fire after scores of diners said they became sick after dining there.

A popular Japanese restaurant in Shanghai was closed for investigation on Tuesday after scores of diners claimed to have developed vomiting and diarrhea.

An outlet of Sakae Shinkan on Jinhui Road, with an average price of about 600 yuan (US$82) per person, came under fire after scores of diners said they became sick after dining at the restaurant.

A diner surnamed Zhang said she and three friends dined at the restaurant with a child on Sunday and all four adults developed diarrhea, and one even had to have emergency treatment.

Zhang said she exposed the situation on a review platform and found more than 40 diners had similar symptoms, such as fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

She demanded not only compensation, but also investigation and closure of the restaurant.

Minhang District's market watchdog said the eatery was closed at present with an investigation taking place.