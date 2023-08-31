﻿
Shanghai Disney Resort breaks ground for third themed hotel

Located on the shores of Wishing Star Lake, the new establishment is positioned as a deluxe hotel with 400 rooms, providing extraordinary views of Shanghai Disneyland.
Ti Gong

Representatives of the resort's joint venture shareholders, the Shanghai Shendi Group and The Walt Disney Company; executives of Shanghai Disney Resort; and leaders from the administrative commission of the Shanghai International Resort mark the start of construction of the resort's third themed hotel.

Construction on Shanghai Disney Resort's third themed hotel officially kicked off on Thursday.

Located on the shores of Wishing Star Lake, it is positioned as a deluxe hotel with 400 rooms, providing extraordinary views of Shanghai Disneyland.

Influenced by Art Nouveau architecture and design, and infused with Disney storytelling and whimsy, the hotel design is an homage to Shanghai's unique early 20th-century architectural legacy, while staying true to the resort's overall planning principle of being "authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese."

New dining, shopping and entertainment experiences will also be introduced.

Currently, Shanghai Disney Resort encompasses Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and two themed hotels ― the elegant 420-room Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and the playful 795-room Toy Story Hotel ― as well as outdoor recreation areas.

Construction on the world's first Zootopia-themed facility is well on its way, with it scheduled to be completed this year, becoming the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.

An artist's rendition shows the Zootopia-themed land at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
