Pudong families are getting close to nature

There are now family-friendly areas ranging from communities to parklands in Pudong.

Ti Gong

There are now family-friendly areas ranging from communities to parklands in Pudong.

Jinzun Sports Park, a newly-appointed family-friendly site, organized a special gardening event over the weekend for tens of families in the local Beicai Town.

The park has a 500-square-meter gardening center where more than 400 plants are displayed. Gardening institution, flower arrangement classes and biological research camps for teens will be held on a regular basis, in additional to a variety of community volunteering activities.

Parks, gardens and green areas at the doorstep provide the perfect place to organize family-friendly activities while encouraging children to get closer to nature, according to the Pudong Women's Federation.