Exhibition illustrates dangers of parasites

Li Qian
Li Qian Yu Tong
  17:49 UTC+8, 2023-09-04
Great improvements have been made in China to prevent and treat parasitic diseases, but safety issues caused by food-borne parasites have returned to the forefront in recent years.
Ti Gong

Children learn about the parasites carried by wild animals.

An exhibition to raise awareness of food-borne parasites has begun at Shanghai Natural History Museum.

China used to be hard-hit by parasitic infections. Great improvements have been made to prevent and treat parasitic diseases, such as eliminating lymphatic filariasis and malaria as public health problems in 2007 and 2021, respectively.

However, food safety issues caused by food-borne parasites have returned to the forefront in recent years.

The "Parasites on Your Plate" exhibition features professional science education and interactive experiences, such as passing a puzzle game to learn about the existence of parasites in tasty food including sashimi, liquor-saturated shrimp, and even water chestnuts.

In another game, people can compare their height with tapeworms, which can grow to eight meters long, to change the stereotype that parasites are always small.

The exhibition will run through November on the B1 floor.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A super long paragonimus skrjabini.

If you go:

Date: Through November

Venue: Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆

Address: 510 Beijing Rd W. 北京西路510号

Shanghai Natural History Museum
