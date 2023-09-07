Shanghai transforms gray streets into green vertical landscapes

Shanghai has been beautifying the gray side of streets into green vertical landscapes, mostly with vines.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai has been beautifying the gray side of numerous facilities, from bridge support and substations to the walls of residential complexes, public restrooms, and parking garages.

According to the city's greenery officials, by the end of August, the city's vertical landscape greenery since 2021 totaled 116 hectares, compared to the target of 200 hectares between 2021 and 2025.

Sheng Luming, an official with the city's greenery office, said vertical landscape greenery became a part of the city in the 1980s and has since been increasing the ecological space given the city's limited land resources.

Vines are commonly used on such greens, and some have been merged with art and cultural aspects.

"The greenery appearing on overpasses and walls of street-side architecture and public toilets is a pleasant sight for residents," Sheng said.



The Pingxingguan Road green wall in Jing'an District incorporates vertical landscape flora, which is part of a micro-urban renewal project.

It is 150 square meters in size and provides locals with a relaxing environment while tackling random parking on the street.

It has 32 plant varieties, including Acer palmatum and maple, ensuring a landscape in both spring and autumn.

"We have combined elements such as pavilion and peony into the design of the wall and placed benches for residents," said Chen Xuezhong of Shanghai Kaiyan Greenery Co Ltd.

Lights illuminate the wall at night.

"With our efforts, we hope to make people feel like they're taking a stroll in parks," said Zhang Dongxian, deputy director of the Jing'an District Greenery Management Center.

"This greenery brightens my mood, and I like taking a short break here when I pass by," remarked Miao Zhengfa, a resident.