﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai transforms gray streets into green vertical landscapes

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0
Shanghai has been beautifying the gray side of streets into green vertical landscapes, mostly with vines.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0
Shanghai transforms gray streets into green vertical landscapes
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pingxingguan Road

Shanghai transforms gray streets into green vertical landscapes
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Green-covered at Hongqiao International Open Hub

Shanghai has been beautifying the gray side of numerous facilities, from bridge support and substations to the walls of residential complexes, public restrooms, and parking garages.

According to the city's greenery officials, by the end of August, the city's vertical landscape greenery since 2021 totaled 116 hectares, compared to the target of 200 hectares between 2021 and 2025.

Sheng Luming, an official with the city's greenery office, said vertical landscape greenery became a part of the city in the 1980s and has since been increasing the ecological space given the city's limited land resources.

Vines are commonly used on such greens, and some have been merged with art and cultural aspects.

Shanghai transforms gray streets into green vertical landscapes
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pingxingguan Road

Shanghai transforms gray streets into green vertical landscapes
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Hongqiao International Open Hub's green roof

"The greenery appearing on overpasses and walls of street-side architecture and public toilets is a pleasant sight for residents," Sheng said.

The Pingxingguan Road green wall in Jing'an District incorporates vertical landscape flora, which is part of a micro-urban renewal project.

It is 150 square meters in size and provides locals with a relaxing environment while tackling random parking on the street.

It has 32 plant varieties, including Acer palmatum and maple, ensuring a landscape in both spring and autumn.

"We have combined elements such as pavilion and peony into the design of the wall and placed benches for residents," said Chen Xuezhong of Shanghai Kaiyan Greenery Co Ltd.

Lights illuminate the wall at night.

"With our efforts, we hope to make people feel like they're taking a stroll in parks," said Zhang Dongxian, deputy director of the Jing'an District Greenery Management Center.

"This greenery brightens my mood, and I like taking a short break here when I pass by," remarked Miao Zhengfa, a resident.

Shanghai transforms gray streets into green vertical landscapes
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A green Pingxingguan Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Acer
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     