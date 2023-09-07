Couple detained for allegedly stealing 500,000 yuan worth of clothing from Muji stores

A couple was detained for allegedly shoplifting from Muji and setting up a false agent store of the brand online, earning illicit income of about 260,000 yuan (US$35,000).

A couple in Shanghai was detained for allegedly shoplifting from Muji, the famous Japanese retailer, and setting up a false agent store of the brand online, earning illicit income of about 260,000 yuan (US$35,000) after selling the stolen goods.

A Muji store in Shanghai's Pudong New Area called the police on August 13, claiming it had lost several pieces of clothing with a value of several hundred yuan.

The police quickly identified a couple, surnamed Liu and Zuo, as suspects after checking out surveillance video.

The police found more than 1,400 allegedly stolen items, estimated at over 200,0000 yuan, at the couple's home. By setting up a false brand agency store online, the couple had already sold more than 1,700 items for more than 260,000 yuan.

Liu once worked in the Muji store concerned and had left after a disagreement with the store manager. He allegedly wanted to take revenge on the manager and, being familiar with the "blind spots" in the store's security system, he and his wife had taken goods from the store and other branch stores many times without being detected, police said.