Doctoral students from top global universities visit Shanghai

Ti Gong

A four-day trip by 40 Chinese doctoral students from the world's top universities to visit Shanghai's leading universities, institutes, and companies wrapped up on Wednesday.

The students are from the University of Cambridge, Oxford University, Harvard University, Stanford University, Imperial College London, University College London, and King's College London.

During the trip, from September 3-6, they visited Shanghai Jiao Tong University, SAIC Motor, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility, Tesla Gigafactory, and others.

"I feel that Pudong is really a fertile land to start business and develop a career, and it also stands at the forefront of China's development," said Su Xiao, a PhD student in aerospace materials at Oxford University.

It was the latest of nine such tours organized to woo high-end talent to support Pudong's development.