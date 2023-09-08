﻿
News / Metro

Air defense sirens to sound across Shanghai on September 16

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  17:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
Air defense sirens will be sounded out across Shanghai on September 16 as part of activities for National Defense Education Day.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  17:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0

Air defense sirens will be sounded out across the city on September 16 as part of activities of the National Defense Education Day, the city's national defense mobilization office said on Friday.

Residents in Shanghai, except in the areas of Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, will hear the alarms from 11:35am to 11:58am.

Three kinds of alarm can be heard in three-minute intervals – early warning, air defense siren and all-clear signal.

The related drills will be carried out by various departments such as districts, companies and schools on September 15 and 16.

Part of the Zhujiajiao Ancient Town and a residential area called Maofengyuan near the town in Qingpu District will be the key areas for the drill.

Water rescue will be practiced in the town and the waters in Qingpu, Wujiang District in Suzhou City and Jiashan County of Zhejiang Province near Shanghai.

During the drill, the fire brigades will isolate and dilute toxic gases and smoke. An air rescue drill will be carried out for trapped and injured people and skilled professionals will rush to repair basic living facilities, ensuring water, gas and electricity supplies.

The city's civil defense map, China's first of its kind released in 2021, will be updated with new functions – people can save nearby places like emergency shelters and mark their positions on the map for the convenience of rescue when disaster strikes.

The map can provide various information, including civil defense projects, civil defense education places, and emergency shelters as well as navigation services to these places. It can be seen on the Suishenban app, the city government's public service platform, and its mini program on WeChat and Alipay.

Many relevant exhibitions and activities will be held soon in universities, shopping malls, metro stations and trains, as well as on Yuanwang-1, China's first-generation aerospace survey ship which was retired in 2010.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhujiajiao Ancient Town
Hongqiao
Zhujiajiao
Pudong
Alipay
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     