Shanghai to halt traffic ahead of the River Regatta next week

Some roads in downtown Shanghai will be blocked from September 15 to 17 for the upcoming 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta, which will be held on September 16-17, local police said on Friday.
The section of Huqiu Road between Nansuzhou Road and Beijing Road E will only allow pedestrians to pass through. Starting from 7am to 6pm on September 17, the above roads will not allow pedestrians as well.
From 12am to 6pm on September 16, the Zhapu Road section between Tiantong Road to Nansuzhou Road (including the Zhapu Road Bridge) will not allow passage as well.
From 7am to 6pm on September 15-17, the Nansuzhou Road section between Sichuan Road M and Zhongshan Road E1 will not allow cars, non-motor vehicles and pedestrians to pass.
From 7am to 6pm on September 16 and 17, the section of Beisuzhou Road between Jiangxi Road N. and Wusong Road will only allow pedestrians.
Police cars, ambulances, fire engines and engineering rescue vehicles as well as cars with event permits can use these roads during that time.
Police added that the time and specific area of the traffic ban may be adjusted according to event conditions.
