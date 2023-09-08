Shanghai to halt traffic ahead of the River Regatta next week

With the Shanghai River Regatta on the way, some roads downtown are set to be blocked from September 15 to 17, to allow increased pedestrian foot traffic.

Some roads in downtown Shanghai will be blocked from September 15 to 17 for the upcoming 2023 Head of Shanghai River Regatta, which will be held on September 16-17, local police said on Friday.

Police cars, ambulances, fire engines and engineering rescue vehicles as well as cars with event permits can use these roads during that time.

Police added that the time and specific area of the traffic ban may be adjusted according to event conditions.