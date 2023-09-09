﻿
Taiwan Compatriots and Enterprises now an open book

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:44 UTC+8, 2023-09-09
How did Taiwan brands such as Want-Want Shelly Senbei rice crackers, Long Fong dumplings and Kang Shi Fu instant noodles become household names on the Chinese mainland?

Dong Jun / SHINE

The book launch at the Powerlong Museum in Minhang District



The answer might be found in a book that debuted in Minhang District on Friday.

The book "Affections for Shanghai – Taiwan Compatriots and Enterprises in Minhang," published by Today Publishing House, tells the stories of 19 Taiwan enterprises and 18 Taiwan residents in the district.

Zhang Haiping, director of Minhang's Taiwan Affairs Office, said the book showed how residents on both sides of the Taiwan Strait had shared development opportunities and worked as a family for national development.

Lee Chung-chang, executive vice president of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises in Shanghai, said the book is not only a record of the development of Taiwan enterprises and life of Taiwan residents in the district, but also a legacy for their offspring.

"Shanghai has been providing us a good business environment to run our businesses and a lovely home for our families to live," he said. "It has become our real home now. When asked where we're from, it's so natural for me and my children to reply that we're from Shanghai.

"The book keeps the memories of the achievements we have made. I hope it will attract readers in Taiwan to come to work and invest in Shanghai. I also hope our children will draw inspiration from the older generation to make their own contributions to the development of Shanghai and China.

The book's audio version is available on audio platforms such as Himalaya and Archimedes FM.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
Special Reports
