Healthy outlook for medical promotion week

The city's 37 leading public hospitals have opened departments to the public and organized educational events to promote health knowledge and enhance doctor-patient relationships.
Ti Gong

Residents visit Huadong Hospital.

The city's 37 leading public hospitals have opened departments to the public and organized educational events to promote health knowledge and enhance doctor-patient relationships.

It is a part of a health promotion week, which opened on Saturday.

Health authorities have also invited top experts to give online lectures with one topic each day. Subjects include the latest medical technology, new cancer therapies, new theories on critical patient treatment, new developments in organ transplantation, new concepts in mental health and care as well as new features of Shanghai-style traditional Chinese medicine.

All the topics are closely related to public interest and demand, allowing patients and residents to have better access to the best medical resources in the city, said officials from Shanghai Shenkang Hospital Development Center, the organizer.

All the lectures, educational events and hospital-made short videos will be broadcast by WeChat account and apps of local health authorities to enhance people's health awareness.

Hospitals will also organize various events covering disease prevention and control, clinical innovation, smart medicine and patient-centered service models by inviting local residents to tour around the hospitals, visit key departments and have talks with medics.

Residents will have the chance to have close contact with high-end equipment, leading clinical technology, medical robots and medical simulation centers to better understand the work of hospitals and medics.

Shanghai is the first city in the nation to introduce performance and involvement of health education and promotion of the evaluation system of hospitals and medics, in an effort to encourage medical facilities and professionals to be better involved in health education.

Ti Gong

The weeklong hospital and health educational event opens.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
