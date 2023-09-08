Shanghai Tourism Festival unveils enchanting events led by enterprises

The Shanghai Tourism Festival organizers released a bunch of enterprise-initiated activities on Friday, making the event a gala of all that runs from September 16 to October 6.

The Shanghai Tourism Festival organizers released a bunch of enterprise-initiated activities on Friday, making the event a gala of all.

Throughout the festival from September 16 to October 6, leading businesses will roll out a range of consumer-focused initiatives aimed at boosting the cultural tourism industry.

For example, a campaign features 70 key cultural and tourism attractions – including iconic destinations like the Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai Disneyland – will offer tickets at half-price through the week starting next Saturday.

In a strategic move to attract a broader demographic, this year's festival is incorporating cutting-edge digital content and experiences. Noteworthy Shanghai landmarks like the Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl Tower are offering immersive activities like light shows, VR art installations and metaverse multimedia presentations, creating new engagement landscapes for visitors.

The festival prioritizes a holistic approach, integrating multiple facets of the cultural and tourism sectors. This includes a focus on the six core components: dining, lodging, transport, exploration, shopping, and entertainment. The goal is to diversify its array of themed tourism offerings and establish more must-see cultural and tourist destinations.

In a bid to seamlessly blend cultural and entertainment experiences, and to adapt to ever-changing consumer preferences, the festival is presented through a wide array of activities, trying to incorporate both the essence of local culture and a lively, regional flair.