﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Tourism Festival unveils enchanting events led by enterprises

Liu Chwan-Shin
  00:02 UTC+8, 2023-09-09       0
The Shanghai Tourism Festival organizers released a bunch of enterprise-initiated activities on Friday, making the event a gala of all that runs from September 16 to October 6.
Liu Chwan-Shin
  00:02 UTC+8, 2023-09-09       0

The Shanghai Tourism Festival organizers released a bunch of enterprise-initiated activities on Friday, making the event a gala of all.

Throughout the festival from September 16 to October 6, leading businesses will roll out a range of consumer-focused initiatives aimed at boosting the cultural tourism industry.

For example, a campaign features 70 key cultural and tourism attractions – including iconic destinations like the Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai Disneyland – will offer tickets at half-price through the week starting next Saturday.

In a strategic move to attract a broader demographic, this year's festival is incorporating cutting-edge digital content and experiences. Noteworthy Shanghai landmarks like the Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl Tower are offering immersive activities like light shows, VR art installations and metaverse multimedia presentations, creating new engagement landscapes for visitors.

The festival prioritizes a holistic approach, integrating multiple facets of the cultural and tourism sectors. This includes a focus on the six core components: dining, lodging, transport, exploration, shopping, and entertainment. The goal is to diversify its array of themed tourism offerings and establish more must-see cultural and tourist destinations.

In a bid to seamlessly blend cultural and entertainment experiences, and to adapt to ever-changing consumer preferences, the festival is presented through a wide array of activities, trying to incorporate both the essence of local culture and a lively, regional flair.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Oriental Pearl Tower
Shanghai Disneyland
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Shanghai Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     