Exhibition features 100 paintings by 30 contemporary artists

People can learn about the Chinese landscape and modernization through paintings thanks to an ongoing exhibition at the Shanghai-style Art Museum in Minhang District.
The exhibition, "The Country, The People," includes about 100 paintings by 30 contemporary Chinese painters, such as Shanghai-born artist Feng Yuan. The paintings range from landscapes to everyday life, from flowers and birds to individuals.

One of the masterpieces on display is Feng Yuan's "Origin," which depicts the origin of Yangtze River, Yellow River and Lancang River to show his pride in China's achievements in environmental protection.

Yuan Wu's "People" series combines ink-and-wash painting and sketch, making it unique and eye-catching.

Yi E, curator of the exhibition and director of the research department of the National Art Museum of China, said the paintings showed not only typical Chinese painting skills but also innovations by the painters, who broke through traditions, absorbed techniques of different painting styles and used unique artistic languages.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai-style Art Museum 海派艺术馆

Address: 1536 Xinzhen Road, Minhang District 闵行区新镇路1536号

Dates: Through October 18, 9:30am to 4:30pm (closed on Monday)

Tickets: Free

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Visitors appreciate the paintings at the Shanghai-style Art Museum.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Feng Yuan's "Origin" depicts the origin of Yangtze River, Yellow River and Lancang River.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Yuan Wu's "People" series combines ink-and-wash painting and sketching.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Paintings of everyday people at the exhibition.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Flowers are depicted using bold colors.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Curator Yi E guides a group.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Sketches of city landmarks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Minhang
