Take time out to enjoy tourism and food jubilee

A series of events featuring in the city's 2023 tourism consumption season will be staged in mid-September. They are also an important program of the 34th Shanghai Tourism Festival, which will run from September 16 to October 6.

From September 15 to 17, a tourism and foodie jubilee will be held at HKRI Taikoo Hui in Jing'an District.

Visitors will be offered a variety of delicacies, cultural performances and shopping discounts. More than 1,000 creative cultural and tourism products will be exhibited.

The jubilee will also bring flavored snacks to satisfy people's taste buds. Among them are desserts of the city's time-honored brands, chocolates, xiaolongbao (small steamed buns), sausage, and diverse tea drinks.

The festival will collaborate with major domestic and foreign airlines to launch around 100 tourism routes and itineraries, including cities of Xi'an, Chengdu, Sanya, Rome, Paris, Frankfurt and London.

Cities of the neighboring provinces, including Yancheng, Taizhou and Suzhou, will also display highlights of local culture and arts.

There are online activities as well. Titled "Leyou Cloud Shopping 9.17," the online event of the tourism consumption season will integrate Shanghai's landmark attractions, popular destinations, cuisine, and "night economy" to present a batch of cultural and tourism products.

Starting from 3pm on September 17, livestreaming sales of special cultural and tourism programs will be held on the TV and WeChat platforms of Leyou Channel.

Event information:

Date: September 15-17



Venue: HKRI Taikoo Hui

Address: 789 Nanjing Rd

南京西路789号