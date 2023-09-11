Shanghai, Brazil strengthen cooperation in technology and trade

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Celso Pansera, the president of the Brazilian Innovation Research Agency, and his delegation on Sunday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Celso Pansera, the president of the Brazilian Innovation Research Agency, and his delegation on Sunday, who came to Shanghai to attend the 2023 Pujiang Innovation Forum.

Gong expressed his gratitude to Brazil as the guest country for this year's Pujiang Innovation Forum. He said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between China and Brazil.

Shanghai will take the strategic guidance outlined by the leaders of both countries as its direction and make efforts to strengthen friendly exchanges and promote cooperation between Shanghai and Brazil, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, and technology.

Currently, Shanghai has formed a basic framework for a globally influential technological innovation center and is planning for the next round of construction. Shanghai hopes to enhance comprehensive, multi-level, and broad-scope international scientific and technological cooperation with Brazil.

Shanghai looks forward to using this forum as an opportunity to build a platform, widen cooperation areas, deepen cooperation methods, enhance the organized scientific research collaboration, and launch more joint research projects, all of which will create better conditions for promoting the transformation, incubation, and implementation of scientific and technological achievements and achieving mutually beneficial development.

Meanwhile, Shanghai welcomes Brazil to participate in the China International Import Expo and bring more high-quality commodities and services to Shanghai and China.

Pansera said he was delighted to lead the Brazilian delegation to participate in the Pujiang Innovation Forum. Brazil and China should not only deepen economic and trade cooperation but also strengthen their cooperation in the field of technology. There is great potential for cooperation in the field of technological innovation between Brazil and Shanghai, and he hopes to strengthen the links between government departments, promote the exchange of young scientists, and encourage collaboration between enterprises and industries.

At the same time, he looks forward to deepening cooperation with Shanghai in areas such as energy conservation, emissions reduction, poverty eradication, sustainable development, personnel exchanges, friendship city construction and civil exchanges.





