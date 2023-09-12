﻿
Shanghai tops nation for inbound tourists

Shanghai has proved to be an alluring destination for inbound tourists, recording 1.58 million visits between January and July, soaring 410.8 percent from the same period last year and topping the nation, it was revealed at a press conference on Tuesday.

The city's inbound tourism market has shown a good momentum of accelerated recovery, Fang Shizhong, director-general of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, noted.

Shanghai will continuously optimize its inbound tourism environment and attract more international tourists via grand festive events such as the Shanghai Tourism Festival, the China Shanghai International Arts Festival and the Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week, he said.

The aim is to make the city the first stop for inbound tourists to China, Fang added.

To prolong the overnight stays of inbound tourists, the city will launch multi-layered and differentiated tourist itineraries, the director suggested.

It will also raise inbound tourism service experience, giving full play to the city's 144-hour transit visa exemption policy and departure tax refund scheme for overseas tourists.

The city will further lift the convenience level of payment and customs clearance for inbound tourists, Fang added.

