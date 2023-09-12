Shanghai begins 7th Jing'an International Sculpture Project

The Jing'an International Sculpture Project will begin on September 20, presenting local and international work at locations across the city, bringing art closer to everyday life.

An international sculpture festival will raise its curtain in Shanghai next week, presenting 42 works by 28 artists, from 16 countries.

The seventh Jing'an International Sculpture Project will officially open to the public on September 20 and last until December 31.

Other than the traditional exhibition site at the Jing'an Sculpture Park, work will also be displayed at the Daning Jiuguang Center, Guotai Jun'an Greenland, Pengpu Xincun community, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, Sanquan Park, Shanghai Shixi High School, Zhen Ning Fresh Market, CITIC Square, and Zhangyuan Garden.

"We're trying to break the stereotype that art is something luxurious, far from the people. So, this year, we've extended the festival to an old neighborhood, a renowned school, a corner garden and even a wet market," said Gong Mingjun, deputy director of the district's greenery authority.

"Art will certainly be integrated into public life," he added.

Of the participating artists, 18 are foreigners and 10 are Chinese.

Renowned German sculptor and visual artist Katinka Bock will bring her work "La Passerelle / Walkway", which invites people to explore the intimate dialogue between architecture and nature from different angles, at different times.

Spanish artist Juan Garaizabal will present "Ever Time Balcony." With its towering 20-meter visual presence, the sculpture tries to evoke emotions and memories related to cities and life.

Garaizabal is globally acclaimed for his monumental public sculptures titled "Memorias Urbanas (Urban Memories)," which had been exhibited at the Venice Biennale and the Expo Chicago.

French avant-garde artist Jean-Marie Appriou's giant sculpture "Horizons," which was exhibited at the 2023 Art Basel in Switzerland, allows people to immerse themselves in a poetic fusion of classicism and modern imagination amid the stars and the passage of time.

Other highlights include "Shaved Ice [Landscape]" by Jim Lambie, "Barricada" by Alejandro Vega Beuvrin and "City in the Sky" by artistic duo Elmgreen & Dragset.