﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai begins 7th Jing'an International Sculpture Project

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0
The Jing'an International Sculpture Project will begin on September 20, presenting local and international work at locations across the city, bringing art closer to everyday life.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0
Shanghai begins 7th Jing'an International Sculpture Project

Jean-Marie Appriou's "Horizons"

An international sculpture festival will raise its curtain in Shanghai next week, presenting 42 works by 28 artists, from 16 countries.

The seventh Jing'an International Sculpture Project will officially open to the public on September 20 and last until December 31.

Other than the traditional exhibition site at the Jing'an Sculpture Park, work will also be displayed at the Daning Jiuguang Center, Guotai Jun'an Greenland, Pengpu Xincun community, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, Sanquan Park, Shanghai Shixi High School, Zhen Ning Fresh Market, CITIC Square, and Zhangyuan Garden.

"We're trying to break the stereotype that art is something luxurious, far from the people. So, this year, we've extended the festival to an old neighborhood, a renowned school, a corner garden and even a wet market," said Gong Mingjun, deputy director of the district's greenery authority.

"Art will certainly be integrated into public life," he added.

Shanghai begins 7th Jing'an International Sculpture Project

Katinka Bock's "La Passerelle / Walkway"

Of the participating artists, 18 are foreigners and 10 are Chinese.

Renowned German sculptor and visual artist Katinka Bock will bring her work "La Passerelle / Walkway", which invites people to explore the intimate dialogue between architecture and nature from different angles, at different times.

Spanish artist Juan Garaizabal will present "Ever Time Balcony." With its towering 20-meter visual presence, the sculpture tries to evoke emotions and memories related to cities and life.

Garaizabal is globally acclaimed for his monumental public sculptures titled "Memorias Urbanas (Urban Memories)," which had been exhibited at the Venice Biennale and the Expo Chicago.

French avant-garde artist Jean-Marie Appriou's giant sculpture "Horizons," which was exhibited at the 2023 Art Basel in Switzerland, allows people to immerse themselves in a poetic fusion of classicism and modern imagination amid the stars and the passage of time.

Other highlights include "Shaved Ice [Landscape]" by Jim Lambie, "Barricada" by Alejandro Vega Beuvrin and "City in the Sky" by artistic duo Elmgreen & Dragset.

Shanghai begins 7th Jing'an International Sculpture Project

Juan Garaizabal's "Ever Time Balcony"

Shanghai begins 7th Jing'an International Sculpture Project

Alejandro Vega Beuvrin's "Barricada"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Sanquan Park
Greenland
Venice
CITIC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     