Shanghai, Novartis collaborate to develop biomedical industry

  11:18 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Vasant Narasimhan, the CEO of Novartis Group, and his delegation on Monday.
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining shakes hands with Vasant Narasimhan, the CEO of Novartis Group

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Vasant Narasimhan, the CEO of Novartis Group, and his delegation on Monday.

Chen said that the 20th Communist Party of China National Congress has drawn up a magnificent blueprint for China's modernization, aiming to provide better medical and health services for the people and continuously improve their health and well-being, which is an important focus of China's high-quality development.

Biomedicine is one of the three leading industries that Shanghai is vigorously developing. Novartis Group is a world-leading pharmaceutical company with complementary development concepts and broad cooperation space.

We welcome Novartis Group to further increase its investment in research and development in Shanghai, fully combine its own innovative and technological advantages with Shanghai's research and development advantages, clinical advantages, and policy advantages, accelerate the conversion into industrial advantages, and improve innovation outcomes to better serve people's health.

We will listen carefully to the demands and suggestions of enterprises, vigorously create a market-oriented, law-based, and international first-class business environment, optimize system supply, provide convenient services, and help enterprises achieve better and greater development in Shanghai.

Narasimhan introduced Novartis Group's global business and its development in China. He said that Novartis is accelerating its transformation into a high-tech innovative pharmaceutical company, and the Chinese market is one of the most important global markets for Novartis.

Thanks to China's and Shanghai's good business environment and open policy support, Novartis has achieved fruitful results in its development in China. Novartis will firmly deepen its presence in the Chinese market, continue to increase its investment, and carry out pragmatic cooperation in areas such as clinical research and development and production, to better serve patients and enhance public health and well-being with new technologies, therapies and products.



