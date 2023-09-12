﻿
Talent summit targets overseas returning students

Overseas returning students can connect with prospective employers at the Shanghai Talent Summit's "Careers in Shanghai" session next week.
Students who have studied abroad will be able to meet potential employers at the third Shanghai Talent Summit next week during the "Careers in Shanghai" session.

The September 20 summit will be held at the Shanghai International Convention Center in the Pudong New Area, with over 100 companies tipped to offer over 2,000 jobs.

Prestigious higher-education and research institutions such as Shanghai New York University, ShanghaiTech University, Zhangjiang Laboratory and Lingang Laboratory, as well as major corporations such as Tesla, Ernst & Young and BASF, will be among those participating in the event.

Those interested in attending the event can scan the QR code below, select "Careers in Shanghai," and register before September 18.

Talent summit targets overseas returning students

Scan the QR code to register for the "Careers in Shanghai."

There will also be a training camp for those planning to launch their own businesses. The camp will select 60 applicants for a three-day training program that will be attended by investors and business executives.

Participants will also have the opportunity to earn up to 500,000 yuan (US$68,606) in angel funding from the Shanghai Technology Entrepreneurship Foundation for Graduates (EFG).

For additional information, call 021-55231818 or 13818561261, or contact the organizers on WeChat at EFG-xj2022.

Talent summit targets overseas returning students

Scan the QR code to submit an application for the entrepreneurial training camp.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
