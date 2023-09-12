Talent summit targets overseas returning students

Overseas returning students can connect with prospective employers at the Shanghai Talent Summit's "Careers in Shanghai" session next week.

The September 20 summit will be held at the Shanghai International Convention Center in the Pudong New Area, with over 100 companies tipped to offer over 2,000 jobs.

Prestigious higher-education and research institutions such as Shanghai New York University, ShanghaiTech University, Zhangjiang Laboratory and Lingang Laboratory, as well as major corporations such as Tesla, Ernst & Young and BASF, will be among those participating in the event.

Those interested in attending the event can scan the QR code below, select "Careers in Shanghai," and register before September 18.

There will also be a training camp for those planning to launch their own businesses. The camp will select 60 applicants for a three-day training program that will be attended by investors and business executives.



Participants will also have the opportunity to earn up to 500,000 yuan (US$68,606) in angel funding from the Shanghai Technology Entrepreneurship Foundation for Graduates (EFG).

For additional information, call 021-55231818 or 13818561261, or contact the organizers on WeChat at EFG-xj2022.