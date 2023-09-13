﻿
ITB China travel trade show returns to Shanghai

The ITB China 2023 travel trade show returns to the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, signaling the importance of the China tourism market.
The ITB China 2023 travel trade show made a return at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in the Pudong New Area after three years of offline absence, signaling the confidence and importance attached by overseas tourist destinations to the China tourism market.

The event brings together some 360 tourism companies from nearly 60 countries to present their products and services and meet with more than 700 Chinese buyers. Those countries include Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Italy, Finland, France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States.

Ti Gong

The event attracts representatives from nearly 60 countries.

As a premier B2B travel trade show, the three-day event between Tuesday and Thursday is set to play a crucial role in reconnecting global travel suppliers with the resurgent Chinese market and forging a collective path forward for the industry, under the theme of "Crossing Barriers, Connecting Markets."

As the changing environment, new demands, and new technologies rapidly reshape the travel industry, the trade show has more than 70 speakers scheduled to share their insights into more than 30 topics and discuss innovative solutions in different sectors including destination marketing; tech and distribution; themed and customized travel; business travel; and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).

Ti Gong

The halls were filled with visitors.

Overseas destinations are eying the recovery of China's outbound tourism market alongside the gradual restoration of outbound flights from China.

Tourism Malaysia launched its booth at the trade show with 35 organizations of tour operators, hotels and resorts, state tourism agencies, tourism associations, and airlines and tourism-related services.

"We are committed to demonstrating Malaysia's presence in the China market and our readiness to welcome more Chinese tourists to Malaysia," said Manoharan Periasamy, senior director of the International Promotions (Asia/Africa) Division of Tourism Malaysia.

"China is one of Penang's most important markets and it has always been one of the top three arrival countries in Penang," said YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State EXCO for Tourism & Creative Economy. "It is crucial to keep the publicity momentum going to draw travellers to Penang."

China remains one of the top market sources for Malaysia. As of May, Malaysia welcomed 403,121 Chinese tourists, compared with 21,613 in the same period last year.

Ti Gong

Malaysia brings its local dance to the show.

If you go:

Time: 9am-5pm, Sept 12-14

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center

Address: No 1099 Guozhan Road 浦东新区国展路1099号

Ticket: Free

Ti Gong

A discussion is livestreamed from the trade show.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Follow Us

