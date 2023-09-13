﻿
Shanghai Fashion Day lights up Milanese catwalk

A dozen Shanghai design brands were shown to an international audience during Shanghai Fashion Day at the Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan.
Ti Gong

A fashion show featuring Shanghai design brands is held at the Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan.

A dozen Shanghai design brands have graced the stage at Shanghai Fashion Day at the Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan, Italy.

The fashion day, which was the overseas event of the 2023 World Design Cities Conference (WDCC), seeks to elevate the impact of Chinese design in the global fashion arena. It also aims to promote exchanges and fashion partnerships between Shanghai and Milan.

Ye Qing, founder of local leading customization brand WJX, was invited to showcase the classic works of Shanghai design at the event.

Collaborating with Lin Hua, a practitioner of Xinzhuang crochet, a heritage skill from Shanghai's Minhang District, Ye knitted historical weaving methods into the WJX collection, which was inspired by both the Italian Renaissance and by 1920s-1930s Shanghai style.

Ti Gong

Ye Qing, founder of local leading customization brand WJX, poses with models.

The collection interpreted modern oriental fashion aesthetics and demonstrated China's contemporary fashion design prowess, Ye said.

Ye, a Shanghai native, transitioned from working as a financial executive in a foreign company to studying at the Marangoni Design Institute in Italy 10 years ago.

On her design journey, she incorporated Western fashion essence with Eastern aesthetics from an international perspective, creating a distinctive design style.

Some of the design brands being showcased in Milan, including WJX, will also shine on the stage of the 2023 WDCC World Design Cities Conference, which will be held between September 26 and October 2 in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Models wear fashion by WJX at the Shanghai Fashion Day in Milan.

Ti Gong

Models wear fashion by WJX at Shanghai Fashion Day in Milan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

