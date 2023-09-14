﻿
News / Metro

Activities galore as Shanghai gets ready for tourism festival

Diversified activities, from exhibitions and concerts to a festooned boat show and a traditional watertown wedding, will light up the atmosphere of the Shanghai Tourism Festival.
Diversified activities, from exhibitions and concerts to a festooned boat show and a traditional watertown wedding, will light up the festive atmosphere of the upcoming Shanghai Tourism Festival.

On Thursday, districts across the city unveiled their menu for the festival with a cultural and tourism feast cooked up to bring a delightful experience to residents and tourists alike.

On Sunday, seven festooned boats will sail on the iconic Suzhou Creek in Putuo District, and hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes) shows will be staged along the creek during the festival amid beautiful traditional Chinese melodies.

The Temple of Heaven Metaverse Multimedia Serial Exhibition will be staged at Tian An 1000 Trees, dubbed the city's Hanging Gardens of Babylon, during the festival.

In Jing'an District, the Shanghai International Tea Culture Tourism Festival, a classic event of the festival, will invite people to enjoy the city's tea culture. A tea culture bazaar will be held on Wujiang Road between September 15 and 19.

In total, 36 tourist programs will be staged in the downtown district during the festival, which will run from September 16 to October 6.

Light artworks will illuminate the district as part of Shining Shanghai – 2023 Jing'an International Light Festival between September 26 and October 6.

In Jiading District, 50 activities will be held during the festival with Nanxiang Guochao (China chic) Party featuring bazaar, hanfu show, and xiaolong (steamed soup dumpling) banquet a highlight.

The Yuanxiang Lake Art Festival and a straw culture festival and a camping festival at Jiabei Country Park are also on the suburban district's agenda.

Rituals of traditional Chinese-style wedding will be replicated in Fengjing Ancient Town of suburban Jinshan District, while the Zhujing Lantern Festival will present a feast to the eyes with a sea of both flowers and lanterns.

A light show will wow tourists on Shanghai Tower in the Pudong New Area, while a camping carnival and a music festival will enrich tourists' experience at the Shanghai International Resort.

There will also be a beer festival and float exhibition in the new area during the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
