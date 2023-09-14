﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai lines up events for National Science Popularization Day

﻿ Li Qian
A slew of activities will be held in Shanghai between September 16 and 23 to celebrate National Science Popularization Day, with the opening ceremony at the Shanghai Science Hall.
A variety of activities will be held across Shanghai between September 16 and 23 to celebrate National Science Popularization Day.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Shanghai Science Hall on Saturday.

It will feature talks given by Fudan University professors about traditional Chinese hand-made paper preservation and China's Antarctica expedition researchers about their treks to the southernmost continent, as well as music performances by renowned scientists such as geneticist Zeng Fanyi and Guan Xiaohong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

An exhibition featuring big names in China's science community, such as Wang Pinxian, Ye Shuhua and Chen Yanzhu, will also be a highlight.

Over the eight-day period, different activities will be held across the city, like an aerospace exhibition in Jing'an District, a science fair in Hongkou District, and an event to experience traditional culture like homespun cloth and rice liquor with advanced technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality on the island district of Chongming.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
