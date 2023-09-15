﻿
Air defence drill, sounds sirens tomorrow at noon

﻿ Tian Shengjie
  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-09-15       0
In preparation for the upcoming National Defense Education Day, Shanghai will sound the air defence sirens tomorrow from11:35am to 11:58am. No action is required from residents.
Calm down! When you hear the air defense sirens in the city tomorrow noon, it's just a drill for the upcoming National Defense Education Day.

No action is required for those who are not participating in the air defense drill on Saturday, the city's national defense mobilization office said.

Residents in Shanghai, except in the areas of Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, will hear the alarms from 11:35am to 11:58am.

Three kinds of alarm will be heard over three-minute intervals – early warning, air defense siren, and the all-clear signal.

The related drills will be carried out by various departments such as districts and companies on Saturday.

Part of the Zhujiajiao Ancient Town and a residential area called Maofengyuan near the town in Qingpu District will be the key areas for the drill.

It's the 16th year in which the alarms will be sounded to raise public awareness of national defense, the third Saturday of September every year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
