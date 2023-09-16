City's annual air defense drill a success

More than 2.27 million people participated in the annual air defense drill on Saturday at noon, National Defense Education Day.

Ti Gong

More than 2.27 million people participated in the annual air defense drill on Saturday at noon, National Defense Education Day, the city's national defense mobilization office said.

Between 11:35am and 11:58am, the air defense sirens filled the air across the city, except in the areas of Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

At the same time, the citywide drill began. Residents from 222 subdistricts and industrial parks, 4,176 communities and 1,665 schools were evacuated to nearby emergency shelters where they learned how to protect themselves in air raids.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Part of Zhujiajiao Ancient Town and a residential area called Maofengyuan near the town in Qingpu District were key areas for the drill.

Exhibitions and activities about national defense were held in many districts, including Songjiang, Jiading and Huangpu. Relevant knowledge was also publicized on social media, such as the WeChat account, the official website and the Weibo account of the office.

It's the 16th year in which the alarms were sounded to raise public awareness of national defense, on the third Saturday of September every year.