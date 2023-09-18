'Together We Shine': Shanghai to hold talent summit this week

The third annual Shanghai Talent+ Summit will be held on September 20-23 and will feature a host of activities on the theme of "Together We Shine."

The third annual Shanghai Talent+ Summit will be held on September 20-23 and will feature a host of activities on the theme of "Together We Shine," organizers announced.

Besides the opening ceremony, the event will feature a job fair, a series of forums for youth scholars, the Summit of the Next Unicorn, a symposium on cultivation of excellent engineers, as well as a three-day entrepreneurial training program and roadshows for entrepreneurial programs.

The activities will be rolled out at the Shanghai International Convention Center in the Pudong New Area, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics Science Park in Yangpu District and the West Bund in Xuhui District.

The third Global innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, launched last year, received 8,118 innovation programs from China and abroad, a 45 percent increase year on year. The 39 winners will be presented with gold, silver and bronze awards at the summit's opening ceremony at the Shanghai International Convention Center on Wednesday.

Some participating programs will sign financing agreements at the ceremony.

According to the Shanghai Talent+ Development and Promotion Association, the summit organizer, the annual competition has seen a lot of young talent and innovative teams who chose Shanghai as their first choice of place to start their business, injecting new momentum into the high-quality social and economic development of the city.

Innovation and entrepreneurship demonstration bases have been incubated in Shanghai, speeding up the aggregation of strategic resources such as capital, information, talent and technologies from all over the world, as well as supporting innovative and entrepreneurial programs to settle in the city, and transforming research findings into applications, thereby promoting Shanghai's development.



Since 2021, a total 73 science and technology industrial parks have been selected and given all kinds of support. The number is expected to reach 100 by 2025.

The association said the city aims to develop the competition into a gala of innovation and entrepreneurship for global talent and a platform for connecting talent, technologies, programs and capital.

There will also be a special session called "Careers in Shanghai" at the Shanghai International Convention Center, with 100-plus companies tipped to offer over 1,000 jobs, which have attracted more than 2,000 graduates from prestigious universities overseas to register for it.