﻿
News / Metro

A glimpse into the lives of 10 expats in Shanghai FTZ

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:01 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0
A 10-episode documentary series about the work and life of expatriates in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone has been released to celebrate the zone's 10th anniversary.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:01 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0

A 10-episode documentary series about the work and life of expatriates in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone has been released to celebrate the zone's 10th anniversary.

The "Eyes of the World on FTZ" series features ten expats from all walks of life.

To name just a few, they include Alex Zhavoronkov, founder of Insilico Medicine; Chris Hardie, chief designer of Shanghai Library East; David Brode, head of the Spanish Pavilion at the Global Hub; and Vadim Grinenko, a fellow at the Tsung-Dao Lee Institute.

At the launch ceremony held on Tuesday, Brode told Shanghai Daily that the Pudong New Area, along with the free trade zone, plays a crucial role in his life.

He's been in Shanghai for over 12 years, and spent nearly two thirds of his time in the FTZ.

"It's a very vibrant place, full of energy. It has a good business environment, with a lot of international companies and people from abroad. And there's also a lot of services and resources," he noted.

As for the Waigaoqiao bonded area, Brode compares it to a concentrated platform where everything is accessible, like trading, finance, business, supply chain, logistics, and especially bonded warehousing for things like e-commerce which are so important these days.

"You have everything at your fingertip. You can basically operate a business and grow it just from one spot. You don't need to move around. So, it's very efficient and very beneficial," the American said.

Brode added that he's looking forward to seeing more opening-up in the next decade.

A new promotion video about Pudong has also been released.

All these videos will be available on major platforms such as Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok; and Bilibili at home, and Facebook and Twitter from abroad.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong New Area
Shanghai Library
Pudong
Facebook
TikTok
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     