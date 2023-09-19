﻿
News / Metro

Suzhou Creek, Seine share spotlight in Shanghai-Paris cultural activities

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:05 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0
A series of activities, including forums, waterfront concerts and documentary filming, will be carried out in Shanghai and Paris before April to promote intercultural exchanges.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:05 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0

A series of activities, including forums, waterfront concerts and documentary filming, will be held in Shanghai and Paris before April next year to promote intercultural exchanges.

As 2024 will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between China and France, a project called Our Water will be launched on Thursday by Shanghai United Media Group and the Shanghai International Culture Association under the guidance of the Shanghai Municipality's International Office.



Suzhou Creek, Seine share spotlight in Shanghai-Paris cultural activities

It is based on waters in global cities, seeking international collaboration in the fields of urban renewal, ecology, culture and economy and trade. Every year, Shanghai will have a dialogue with one foreign city, with the first round lasting for five years.

The theme of Thursday's forum will be "Regeneration and Encounter: When the Suzhou Creek Meets the Seine." Many issues related to the waters and urban governance of the two international metropolises will be explored by guests at the forum.

Also on Thursday, an exhibition about the history of Suzhou Creek and its changes will be held at the historic Shanghai Chamber of Commerce in Jing'an District and a documentary about people closely connected with the Suzhou Creek and the Seine will be released.

A related exhibition about the creek will be also held at the Shanghai Library East Branch from September 26 to June 30 next year. The online version of the exhibition will be available at www.ipshanghai.cn and the "IP SHANGHAI" App.

Forums, workshops, art exhibitions and Chinese-style banquets along the Seine, as part of the project, will be hosted in Paris ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Library
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     