Suzhou Creek, Seine share spotlight in Shanghai-Paris cultural activities

A series of activities, including forums, waterfront concerts and documentary filming, will be held in Shanghai and Paris before April next year to promote intercultural exchanges.

As 2024 will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between China and France, a project called Our Water will be launched on Thursday by Shanghai United Media Group and the Shanghai International Culture Association under the guidance of the Shanghai Municipality's International Office.









It is based on waters in global cities, seeking international collaboration in the fields of urban renewal, ecology, culture and economy and trade. Every year, Shanghai will have a dialogue with one foreign city, with the first round lasting for five years.

The theme of Thursday's forum will be "Regeneration and Encounter: When the Suzhou Creek Meets the Seine." Many issues related to the waters and urban governance of the two international metropolises will be explored by guests at the forum.

Also on Thursday, an exhibition about the history of Suzhou Creek and its changes will be held at the historic Shanghai Chamber of Commerce in Jing'an District and a documentary about people closely connected with the Suzhou Creek and the Seine will be released.

A related exhibition about the creek will be also held at the Shanghai Library East Branch from September 26 to June 30 next year. The online version of the exhibition will be available at www.ipshanghai.cn and the "IP SHANGHAI" App.

Forums, workshops, art exhibitions and Chinese-style banquets along the Seine, as part of the project, will be hosted in Paris ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.