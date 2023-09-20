Sci-Tech pavilion showcases groundbreaking research

The Innovation Sci-Tech Pavilion is displaying groundbreaking research in renewable energy, smart manufacturing, and digital transformation.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Try creating a unique virtual NFT (non-fungible token) gift, drinking a cup of coffee served by a robot barista, or calling a self-driving charging vehicle.

The Innovation Sci-Tech Pavilion of the ongoing 23rd China International Industry Fair showcases a wide spectrum of unique technologies depicting a near-future life.

The pavilion covers approximately 4,800 square meters and displays major scientific and technological advances in crucial industries such as renewable energy, smart manufacturing, and digital transformation.

Conflux, a world-leading public blockchain built by the Shanghai Tree-Graph Blockchain Research Institute, immerses users in the worlds of Web3 and the Metaverse. Nobody needs to know anything about computer programming to try to develop their own NFT.

Conflux has risen to become one of the top three third-generation public blockchains in the world, with 24.7 million accounts since its inception in October 2020.

China's digital economy has reached 50.2 trillion yuan (US$6.9 trillion) by the end of 2022, ranking second in the world. It now accounts for 41.5 percent of the country's GDP.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology set up a 2.5-square-meter robot coffee kiosk where a robot barista, said to have learned from champion baristas, can brew a cup of coffee in just 10 seconds.



According to the company, the kiosk is equipped with many languages and payment mechanisms. It has been imported to many countries, including railway stations in Germany, US airports, shopping malls in Australia, and amusement parks in Southeast Asia.

Shanghai Aowei Technology is showcasing a mobile charging vehicle that can drive to you and charge your electric car.

It can fully charge your car in 3.5 hours using a pack that has a capacity of 30 kilowatt-hours of electricity. It has a large market potential for use in industrial parks, highway service stations, and scenic areas.

The National Innovation Center par Excellence is also exhibiting results from the Yangtze River Delta region's collaborative efforts in information technology, biological medicine, advanced materials, and other key sectors.

The center has established 94 research and development centers in Shanghai and Jiangsu Province and has about 15,000 researchers. They have also transformed over 9,000 technologies into products, served over 20,000 businesses, and seeded over 1,500 technology startups.

CIIF opened on September 19, and it will last to September 23.