Sino-France audiovisual feast to set the tune in downtown Shanghai

  18:24 UTC+8, 2023-09-20
Many outstanding artists and musicians from China and France will present an audio-visual feast at the historic Shanghai Chamber of Commerce in downtown Jing'an District on Friday evening to enhance transnational communication.

The waterfront concert is part of the Our Water project which will be launched on Thursday by Shanghai United Media Group and the Shanghai International Culture Association under the guidance of the Shanghai Municipality's International Office.

A trailer for the waterfront concert

Audiences can enjoy Kunqu Opera, Western classical music and Chinese popular bel canto during the concert, with the theme of "water," "river," and "sea," along the Suzhou Creek.

Performers include Kunqu Opera prince Zhang Jun, a Chinese bel canto group Vocal Force and French violinist Guillaume Molko.

Furthermore, a lawn jazz concert will be held outside the historical building from 4pm to 6pm on the same day.

An American saxophone player and composer Alec Haavik and his band The Shanghai Shindiggers, as well as a Chinese band Hot Club de Shanghai will take people back to the golden age of jazz.

A total of 100 visitors can take part in the concert for free after registering by scanning the QR code below.

Ti Gong

Our Water project is based on waters in global cities, seeking international collaboration in the fields of urban renewal, ecology, culture and economy and trade. Every year, Shanghai will have a dialogue with one foreign city, with the first round lasting for five years.

This year, a series of activities, including forums, waterfront concerts and documentary filming, will be held in Shanghai and Paris before April next year, as 2024 will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between China and France.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Suzhou Creek
