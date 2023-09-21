Jing'an offers 50,000 coupons for activities and events

Jing'an is offering 50,000 coupons with discounts at cinemas, bookstores, theaters, cafes, museums and hotels.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Get ready to grab for 50,000 coupons!

The coupons will be distributed at 10am and 10:30am every day between September 23 and 25. Scan the QR code below to take part.

They can be used at nearly 1,000 sites across Jing'an District, including cinemas, bookstores, theaters, cafes, museums, hotels, as well as on popular cultural tourism experiences such as sightseeing cruises on Suzhou Creek and the virtual interactive show "Horizon of Khufu."

Everyone has the chance to get coupons that allow a 50-yuan (US$6.8) discount on a 100-yuan payment, or a 25-yuan discount on a 50-yuan payment.

The coupons can be used from September 25 and October 6.