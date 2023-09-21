﻿
Radio station unveiled on Yuyuan Road to promote good deeds

A radio station has been unveiled on Shanghai's historical Yuyuan Road in Changning District for good Samaritans to share their deeds and residents to advice on social governance.
Ti Gong

A pedestrian passes by the newly unveiled Yuyuan Road radio station.

A radio station has been unveiled on Shanghai's historical Yuyuan Road in Changning District for good Samaritans to share their deeds and residents to advice on social governance.

The Civilization and Co-governance Radio Station, the first of its kind in the city, will be open for residents to witness the radio broadcasting process or accept interviews from hosts.

The programs made by the new station will be broadcast on Radio Shanghai or its new media platform Ajmide, according to the Changning District Spiritual Civilization Office.

"The practice aims to promote civilization and spread virtue through sharing deeds and innovative community ideas," an official with the office said.

Ti Gong

Huo Bai (right), a volunteer on Yuyuan Road, shares his stories at the newly unveiled radio station.

Huo Bai, a volunteer who shares the history and stories of prominent people on Yuyuan Road, was invited to be one of the first batch of guests to share his deeds at the station.

Other guests included company officials working on the road, subdistrict officials and a high school headmaster.

Yuyuan Road, which runs through Changning and Jing'an districts, dates back to 1911. It features well-preserved historical villas once home to big names such as space scientist Qian Xuesen (1911-2009) and New Zealand-born writer Rewi Alley (1897-1987).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
