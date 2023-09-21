﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai hosts training camp for young entrepreneurs from home and abroad

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:23 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
The Talent+ Entrepreneurship Bootcamp was launched on Thursday to offer guidance and help seek investments for young entrepreneurs from top universities at both home and abroad.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:23 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
Shanghai hosts training camp for young entrepreneurs from home and abroad
Ti Gong

City and district officials jointly launch the Shanghai Talent+ Summit Entrepreneurship Bootcamp in Shanghai's downtown Yangpu District.

An entrepreneurship training camp was launched in Shanghai's downtown Yangpu District on Thursday to offer guidance and help seek investments for young entrepreneurs from universities at both home and abroad.

As part of the 3rd Shanghai Talent+ Summit, the Talent+ Entrepreneurship Bootcamp opened at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics' National University Science Park.

Sixty graduates from leading universities worldwide, including Harvard, Oxford, Fudan and Jiao Tong, will take part in three intensive training programs during the camp.

A third of the participants, who were selected from 171 applicants from across the world, are overseas returnees who have studied abroad, according to the city government-backed Shanghai Technology Entrepreneurship Foundation for Graduates, one of the hosts of the camp.

Their startup projects mainly cover artificial intelligence, intelligent technology/Internet technologies and semiconductors, along with some cross-border fields, such as the merger of AI and medical health, or modern agriculture and robotics, according to the foundation.

Shanghai hosts training camp for young entrepreneurs from home and abroad
Ti Gong

A senior investor gives lessons on the business value of enterprises to camp participants.

"Both domestic and international students have a strong desire to start businesses in Shanghai, demonstrating the powerful attraction of the city for talented young entrepreneurs," an official with the foundation said.

During the three-day camp, senior entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors will give lessons on topics such as "analyzing the business value of enterprises," "opportunities and challenges in information security in the era of AI," and "brand strategies for startups."

The students will also visit the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Putuo District to talk with Israeli entrepreneurs operating in the park.

As a highlight of the event, some successful entrepreneurs who were once supported by the foundation will share their experiences with the participants.

These included Wang Zhe, the founder and president of Lieju Tech, a platform using AI to serve real estate developers. He is a former outstanding graduate of the training program.

Shanghai hosts training camp for young entrepreneurs from home and abroad
Ti Gong

A participant at the bootcamp speaks with mentors.

"Shanghai, with its abundant talent and capital resources, is increasingly becoming the preferred location for startups to establish their headquarters," Wang told participants.

"The city offers numerous opportunities for exploring new technologies within traditional industries, allowing businesses to find their niche and achieve success," he added.

Wang resigned from a high-ranking position in a company in neighboring Jiangsu Province and took part in the training camp before founding his tech firm in Shanghai.

After the training camp, the foundation will organize investors and experts to evaluate the startup projects and offer investments to those projects with great development potential.

The foundation has held 70 entrepreneurship sessions, training more than 4,237 students since its establishment in 2016. Among them, 426 have received support from "angel investors," amounting to over 1 billion yuan (US$137 million).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     