Pandas galore in exhibition at Gala Mall

The exhibition showcases giant panda's evolution, behaviors, habitats, and protection through texts and paintings, mechanical and multimedia interactions, and cartoons and games.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A giant panda exhibition has opened at the Gala Mall in the Lujiazui area.

The exhibition, co-hosted with the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, showcases giant panda's evolution, behaviors, habitats, and protection through texts and paintings, mechanical and multimedia interactions, and cartoons and games.

Visitors can piece together a jigsaw puzzle to get to know the difference of the giant panda, red panda, and bear; ride on a seesaw to get to know how much bamboo a giant panda can eat in a day; or walk on a mini maze to get to know the importance of protecting giant pandas.

There was once a time when giant pandas could be found as far away as in Vietnam and Myanmar. Their habitats have since shrunk to an area bounded by Shaanxi's Ningshan County in the east, Sichuan's Jiulong County in the west, Shaanxi's Zhouzhi County in the north, and Sichuan's Leibo County in the south

Besides natural predators like jackals and leopards, human activities also pose risks to the existence of giant pandas.

The exhibition will last through October 15.

If you go:

Date: Through October 15

Venue: 1F, Gala Mall 尚悦湾广场1楼中庭

Address: 66 Yincheng Road, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区银城路66号