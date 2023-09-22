﻿
News / Metro

Robots take center stage at China International Industrial Fair

﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿ Dai Qian
﻿ Zhu Qing
Yan Jingyang Dai Qian Zhu Qing
  14:04 UTC+8, 2023-09-22       0
These robots not only are capable of performing monotonous tasks on production lines, but also have potential applications in our daily lives. Join Joyce to check it out!
  14:04 UTC+8, 2023-09-22       0

Shot by Dai Qian, Yan Jingyang. Edited by Yan Jingyang. Reported by Zhu Qing. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

The 23rd China International Industrial Fair is held during September 19-23.

One of the top highlights of the event is the presence of robots from the world's top robot makers, such as FANUC, ABB, KUKA, and Yaskawa. These robots not only are capable of performing monotonous tasks on production lines, but also have potential applications in our daily lives. Join Joyce to explore these advanced technological marvels!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Follow Us

