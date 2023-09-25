Cloudy weather, occasional showers ahead of National Day

Shanghai is bracing for days dominated by cloudy weather along with occasional showers ahead of National Day, with maximum temperatures reaching around 30 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Shanghai is bracing for days dominated by cloudy weather along with occasional showers ahead of National Day, forecasters said on Monday.

The maximum temperatures over the next few days will be 30 to 31 degrees Celsius but the mercury will decline a little around Friday due to the affect of a weak cold front.

From October 1 to 3, it will be cloudy and dry, suitable for outings. Occasional showers are predicted to return on October 4.

Starting from Friday (September 29), people in China will enjoy an 8-day holiday until October 6, which includes the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday.