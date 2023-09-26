﻿
Village tours of Taicang to offer a unique rural holiday experience

To coordinate with the Shanghai Tourism Festival, new Liunan Village was unveiled to offer tourists a unique rural experience with diverse accommodation and family-fun activities.
The Liunan Village with original households

Rural life can be the idyllic backdrop for a new and exciting adventure, full of culture and fun, just around the corner – that's what 72 households in Liunan Village hope to offer for people in the Yangtze River Delta region and beyond.

As a coordination of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival, the 300-million-yuan (US$41 million) project of Liunan Village was unveiled on Tuesday, ready to welcome visitors during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday.

The village, located in Taicang City in neighboring Jiangsu Province, is a unique combination of nature and modern architecture.

  • Ti Gong

Located to the north of Shanghai's Baoshan District, and 10 kilometers from Taicang High-Speed Railway Station, Liunnan Village sits on the tail of the Yangtze River and at the mouth of the East China Sea.

The 4,400-mu village, used to be the inspiration for novels and poems, has now been turned into a community with cultural education, tourism, holiday locations and art.

The original 72 households call their homes "an ideal village" and hope to make it a good business via the introduction of partners such as book stores, coffee shops, sightseeing trains and minsus (Chinese version of B&B). It will also present guest halls and shopping markets to create connectivity and interaction.

Diverse accommodation is offered to meet different demand, while 10-plus premium minsus benchmark high-end hotel-like standards.

The launch of the project marked the opening of the Taicang Autumn Tourist Activities, and gave a glimpse into the latest progress of integration in the Yangtze River Delta region in terms of tourism.

Taicang Acting Mayor Xu Huadong said the Liunan Village project is set to become "a milestone" for fine agritainment tourism projects.

It also reflects the further integration of the Yangtze River Delta region, as the ceremony was witnessed by government officials and businessmen from Shanghai's Jiading and Baoshan districts.

Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
