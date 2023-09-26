﻿
New shopping complex opens near Shanghai's historical Longhua Pagoda

LONGHUAHUI, a new commercial complex near Shanghai's historical Longhua Temple opened to the public on Tuesday, offering a blend of ancient heritage and modern culture.
Ti Gong

LONGHUAHUI opened opposite Longhua Pagoda in Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District on Tuesday.

LONGHUAHUI, a new commercial complex near Shanghai's historical Longhua Temple, opened to the public on Tuesday, offering a blend of ancient heritage and modern culture in a sprawling 100,000-square-meter space.

Rooted in a history that stretches back to the Three Kingdoms Period (AD 220-280), Longhua in downtown Xuhui District boasts a rich cultural heritage, from the ancient Longhua Pagoda to the vibrant Longhua Temple Fair dating back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907).

Ti Gong

Customers at the shopping complex pose with Longhua Pagoda in the background.

To continue the cultural legacy, the new complex features a traditional opera stage, set up in cooperation with famous local artists, such as the Yueju Opera master Shan Yangping and Peking Opera actor Fu Xiru.

The Longhua Opera Stage, using the traditional "hanging flower pillar" architectural element dating back to the Song Dynasty (AD 960-1279), embodies the essence of Chinese culture and the Chinese appreciation for nature.

During the opening ceremony, a series of performances unfolded, including the Yueju Opera classics "The Butterfly Lovers" and "Purple Hairpin," as well as Peking Opera selections like "Capturing Cao Cao" and "Huo Xiaoyu."

Ti Gong

Many customers were drawn to the newly opened commercial complex on Tuesday.

These performances, coupled with street puppetry, shadow play and traditional folk arts, aim to create a unique and delightful street atmosphere. A large number of customers, including many elderly residents living nearby, were attracted to the complex to watch the performances.

The complex also welcomed a modern cultural phenomenon. The highly acclaimed Chinese animated short film anthology "Chinese Tales of Wonder: Goose, Goose, Goose" had its offline debut at LONGHUAHUI.

The short film has attracted over 240 million views on the steaming platform Bilibili and a 9.6 rating on social network Douban.

As visitors stroll through the streets and alleys, curated exhibitions such as "Toward Goose Hill," "Entering the Wonderland" and "Floating Dreams" showcase iconic scenes and characters from the animation.

These art installations also incorporate the essence of Longhua's local culture and scenery such as the "Longhua 18 Bays" and "Longhua Pagoda Shadow."

Ti Gong

The complex features a traditional Chinese opera stage, aimed at restoring the bustling Longhua Temple Fair.

The complex has gathered more than 200 brands, including around 70 flagship stores and first-of-their-kind shops in Xuhui, Puxi and Shanghai, or even nationwide.

One standout is ZAIDI CENTER, which takes inspiration from Longhua Pagoda to create a warm and oriental-themed lifestyle space.

Also, 30half, focusing on Asian design and oriental aesthetics, presents its flagship store, collaborating with emerging talents in fashion and art-related fields.

Other innovative brands, like ARMY LOGIC, GOEASY and YMO BAZAAR, also interpret the aesthetics of the orient with its unique style.

The commercial complex also launched an art gallery and teahouse space KAIJI, featuring exhibitions, workshops and book kiosks that create a unique cultural experience related to Longhua's profound history and cultures.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
