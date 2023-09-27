﻿
Nanxiang Guochao and Xiaolong Cultural Festival begins in Jiading District

The Nanxiang Guochao and Xiaolong Culture Festival kicked off in Jiading District, featuring 1,000 tables serving xiaolongbao along with intangible cultural heritage.
Amid boisterous folk culture performances, the Nanxiang Guochao Party and Nanxiang Xiaolong Culture Festival kicked off on the Nanjing Ancient Street in Jiading District on Wednesday night, with an innovative and upgraded twist blending fashion and tradition.

The event features gufeng (ancient Chinese style) and folk culture performances, displays of intangible cultural heritage, and mouthwatering local delicacies.

At a guochao (China chic) bazaar, people are invited to experience various intangible cultural heritage techniques from haipai (Shanghai/style) flower arrangement to pankou, or frog fastening and typical Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) paintings.

To lure the young generation, online activities and games and Chinese animated gaming elements will be introduced, providing an innovative way for people to tour the Nanxiang Ancient Town.

Ti Gong

The bazaar on Nanxiang Old Street

A total of 18 activities will string together cultural landmarks and venues in the district during the event.

The classic long-street banquet of xiaolong (steamed buns) will be cooked up, featuring 1,000 tables serving the delicacy.

People are also invited to tour Guyi Garden, a Jiangnan-style classic garden with a 500 years of history.

It has become a venue for Shanghai residents to experience traditional Chinese culture and the beauty of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage.

The event will run through October 6.

Ti Gong

A bustling scene of the grand event

Ti Gong

A splendid opening ceremony

Ti Gong

A booth showcasing old crafts

Ti Gong

Red lanterns illuminate the old street.

Ti Gong

Local delicacy

Ti Gong

Lion dance

Ti Gong

Xuhang straw weaving items on display

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
