Snow and ice attraction at Shanghai animal park makes it cool

  19:19 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area has opened a new "Snow and Ice Kingdom," featuring animal-shaped ice sculptures and an icy slide.
The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area has opened a new "Snow and Ice Kingdom" featuring animal-shaped ice sculptures and an icy slide, offering a thrilling visit for residents and tourists from home and abroad.

The kingdom, which has its temperature kept around minus 10 degrees Celsius, features an array of ice-engraved animal sculptures from peacocks and lions to polar bears and penguins.

There is a giant slide in the shape of the number eight in the area.

Ti Gong

The newly opened "Snow and Ice Kingdom" at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park.

As part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival, the park opened the curtains on a carnival on Wednesday, just before the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday.

A circus featuring about 100 performers from overseas will be staged with magic acts, acrobatics and clown shows, presenting a feast to the eyes and ears of the audience as a highlight of the carnival.

There are also science popularization activities about brown bears.

Ti Gong

Circus stars perform under lights.

If you go:

Address: Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区南六公路178号

Tel:021-58036000

Ti Gong

Bears have a pool at the park.

Ti Gong

The 'Snow and Ice Kingdom' is kept at around minus 10 degrees Celsius.

Ti Gong

A circus performers hangs from a high wire.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
