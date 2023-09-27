Snow and ice attraction at Shanghai animal park makes it cool

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area has opened a new "Snow and Ice Kingdom," featuring animal-shaped ice sculptures and an icy slide.

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area has opened a new "Snow and Ice Kingdom" featuring animal-shaped ice sculptures and an icy slide, offering a thrilling visit for residents and tourists from home and abroad.

The kingdom, which has its temperature kept around minus 10 degrees Celsius, features an array of ice-engraved animal sculptures from peacocks and lions to polar bears and penguins.

There is a giant slide in the shape of the number eight in the area.

As part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival, the park opened the curtains on a carnival on Wednesday, just before the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday.

A circus featuring about 100 performers from overseas will be staged with magic acts, acrobatics and clown shows, presenting a feast to the eyes and ears of the audience as a highlight of the carnival.

There are also science popularization activities about brown bears.

If you go:

Address: Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区南六公路178号

Tel:021-58036000



