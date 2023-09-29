Shanghai carbon peak park inaugurated in Baoshan

The Shanghai Carbon Peak Sci-Tech Park, unveiled in north Baoshan, aims to achieve the city's industrial transformation ambitions.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Carbon Peak Sci-Tech Park has been unveiled in north Baoshan District.

It aims to achieve the city's industrial transformation ambitions and China's carbon neutrality goal.

The park includes an incubation center in the south, which will nurture high-tech startups, and the northern section, which aims to become a leading battery material industry cluster in the East China, according to the Baoshan government.

The park will contribute to China's dual carbon goals. China aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

There is also a testing center covering nearly 20,000 square meters within the park for new products and materials for the companies and research institutes on site.

An official said the convenient testing center will help innovative achievements be applied to industry more quickly and effectively.

Ti Gong

Baoshan's Ultra-Carbon Graphene Platform, Baosteel Development and Baosteel Metal companies were among the first batch of pilot companies approved for the construction of Shanghai's new material trial base, accounting for a quarter of the total number of pilot companies in the city.

Gao Yiyi, director of Baoshan, said the district has gradually developed specialties, such as graphene, superconducting cables and silicon applications in semiconductors.

Meanwhile, a new batch of 34 industrial projects, mainly on biopharmaceuticals, robotics and intelligent manufacturing signed contracts to operate in Baoshan on Thursday.

Most of the projects, with a total investment of 15 billion yuan (US$2 billion), focus on new materials, including carbon materials for new energy cars and high-molecular-weight new materials.

Baoshan, the city's former iron-steel production center, has been listed as a key industrial transformation site of Shanghai, along with the chemical industries in Jinshan District.